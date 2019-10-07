Murrells Inlet man accused of driving drunk with two children in car

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving drunk with two children in his vehicle.
Chad Julian Stewart, 42, is charged with DUI and two counts of child endangerment.
Stewart was taken into custody after troopers responded to a crash on Menlo Park Road at around 7:30 a.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Collins said Stewart had a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old in the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Stewart was released on bond from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
