Man charged with attempted murder, arson following Florence County fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after deputies say he intentionally set fire to a Florence County home last week.
Allen Oliver Bryant III, 45, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson.
At around 10:13 p.m. on Oct. 1, authorities responded to East Sammy’s Lane for reports of a house fire, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the fire appeared to be intentionally set.
An occupant of the home was taken to an area hospital for treatment of significant burns, the release states.
According to deputies, the victim and Bryant had previously been involved in a verbal altercation, and Bryant intentionally set fire to the house knowing the victim was inside.
At one point, the victim escaped the fire but Bryant allegedly threw the victim back inside before fleeing the scene.
Bryant is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
