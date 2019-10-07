Horry County wants to hear from public on storm impacts, address flooding issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County wants to hear from the community on a major issue that has impacted thousands of residents: flooding.
The county is developing a plan to help address riverine flooding impacts from tropical systems.
Over the past four years, major flooding has occurred from Hurricanes Joaquin, Matthew and Florence. Horry County leaders want to hear how the storms have affected residents and businesses, as well as what ideas the community may have for addressing these impacts.
The county will bring in a team of consultants with specific expertise in building coastal resilience to extreme weather events.
During the week of October 21, there will be three public engagement sessions around the county so the community can participate and bring their ideas.
Each session will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting dates and locations are below:
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019: Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019: North Strand Recreation Center, 120 State Hwy 57 S, Little River
- Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019: James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Rd, Bucksport
