Horry County leads state in number of deadly crashes in 2019

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New information from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows Horry County leads the state in deadly crashes so far this year.
As of Oct. 6, 2019, 738 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 798 highway deaths during the same time in 2019.
In Horry County, 61 people have died in crashes. At this time in 2018, the agency reported that there were 51 deadly wrecks.
The most recent crash happened in front of St. James High School on Friday, September 27. A motorcyclist was killed when a car pulled out of the high school and collided with a motorcycle.
Charleston County is second so far this year with 55 fatal crashes.
