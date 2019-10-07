FIRST ALERT: Watching three areas in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There are three areas in the tropics right now with at least some chance of tropical development. None of the systems will pose a threat to the Carolinas.
Roughly 77% of the hurricane season is behind us now, but October is no stranger to tropical development. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.
SYSTEM 1
Showers and thunderstorms located over the western Atlantic between the southeastern coast of the United States and Bermuda are associated with an area of low pressure. This system is forecast to move northwestward and a non-tropical low pressure area is expected to form when the system interacts with a cold front in a couple of days. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics later in the week while it meanders off the northeast coast of the United States. Any potential impacts would remain well north of South Carolina but portions of mid-Atlantic coast and northeast coast could deal with rough surf, heavy coastal rain and gusty winds. The chance of tropical development through the next 5 days is 30%.
SYSTEM 2
The system with the best chance of development is an area of low pressure system located over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores is producing gale-force winds. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for the low to acquire some tropical characteristics during the next day or two, and this system could become a tropical or subtropical storm on Tuesday or Wednesday while it moves slowly westward. Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development by Wednesday night and the system will likely dissipate or turn northward across the north central Atlantic Ocean. The chance of development is 50%.
SYSTEM 3
A trough of low pressure extending from near the Florida Keys northeastward across the southern Florida peninsula is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slight development of this system is possible on Tuesday when it moves over the far western Atlantic near the east coast of Florida. The disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal boundary and developing low pressure off the east coast of the United States by Wednesday, and no further development is anticipated after that time. The chance of development is only 10%.
