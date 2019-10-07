FIRST ALERT: Watching three areas in the tropics

Showers and thunderstorms located over the western Atlantic between the southeastern coast of the United States and Bermuda are associated with an area of low pressure. This system is forecast to move northwestward and a non-tropical low pressure area is expected to form when the system interacts with a cold front in a couple of days. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics later in the week while it meanders off the northeast coast of the United States. Any potential impacts would remain well north of South Carolina but portions of mid-Atlantic coast and northeast coast could deal with rough surf, heavy coastal rain and gusty winds. The chance of tropical development through the next 5 days is 30%.