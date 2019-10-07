First Alert: Rain chances continue throughout today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few light showers are already impacting the area this morning as you are waking up. While the activity is light, we will see increasing coverage in showers and even a few storms for this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the lower 80s for the Grand Strand and the low-mid 80s for the Pee Dee.
The best chances for showers today is are in Georgetown and Horry Counties. Inland locations will actually see a slightly lower chance this afternoon but those chances will still not be zero.
As we head into Tuesday, a few more shower chances will be possible as the cold front moves through the Carolinas. This cold front will push through into Wednesday, bringing plenty of cloud cover through the week. Temperatures will drop by mid-week with afternoon highs returning to the 70s.
Once again, fall weather is looking to hang around longer than normal. We will take it.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.