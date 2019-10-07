FIRST ALERT: Lingering clouds and a stray shower

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will remain possible before drier weather returns through the rest of the week.
An onshore flow will keep enough moisture flowing in off the Atlantic for mostly cloudy skies through tonight and a lingering risk of a stray shower or two. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 60s to near 70s.
Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies continuing and just an isolated shower or sprinkle as a weak cold front drifts across the Carolinas. Most areas will stay dry with rain chances only at 20%. Temperatures on Tuesday will return into the upper 70s to near 80.
Drier air will work back into the area along with seasonably mild temperatures through the remainder of the week. Temperatures each day will climb into the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight temperatures will be comfortable with readings in the lower to middle 60s at the beach and upper 50s to lower 60s across the Pee Dee.
Temperatures will warm a bit by the upcoming weekend with daytime temperatures returning to the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.