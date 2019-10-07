Firefighters battle flames, smoke at North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters have responded to a house fire in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were called to a working fire Monday afternoon on Holloway Circle off Golfview Drive.
They said they have all hands on deck to battle the fire. They sent out a picture that shows smoke pouring out of the home.
Horry County Fire Rescue has also been called in to help.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 6:30 p.m. Crews are now working to put out hot spots and clear the area.
It’s not clear if there are any injuries or how the fire started.
