Family of Timmonsville shooting victim speaks on the recent gun violence

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of a young man who was shot and killed is speaking out about the gun violence that plagued Timmonsville over the weekend.
Loved ones of 28-year-old Tirrell Williams said he was at a relative’s house Friday night on Colonial Drive when he was shot and killed. He was one of two people shot.
“Dismayed, hurt, but yet prayerful,” Williams’ aunt Janice Baker said when she found out what happened.
“His smile could just light up a room if you walked in and saw that smile. It was infectious," Willie Jones Jr., Williams’ former mentor, said. "He was a great young man.”
Williams’ loved ones said when he was shot and killed, that was the moment a loving and great father was taken away.
Williams may have had an unforgettable smile, but his loved ones said his greatest gifts were his three kids.
“Tirrell was not just a father. He was a very hands-on dad," Baker said. "When you saw Tirrell he was either with his brother or with his children.”
Three hours after the shooting on Colonial Drive, Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown said another person was shot in their car along Sally Hill and Smith Roads just outside of town.
Brown said the victim drove into town and made it to near Honda Way to ask for help.
Williams’ family said they believe the recent gun violence has to do with young people not having the right role models to show them that the things they do have consequences.
“They have to remember saying I’m sorry is not enough. It won’t bring the person back,” Baker said.
“They think that violence is the answer. It is never the answer,” Jones said.
Williams’ mother says they expect to have the funeral Thursday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Timmonsville at 2 p.m.
