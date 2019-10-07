Deputies investigating armed robbery at Florence County sub shop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Sunday night in Florence County.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Palmetto Subs on W. Evans Street.
A person matching the description of the suspect was spotted on a bicycle near the scene, and when deputies attempted to stop him, he fled and collided into the side of a deputy’s car, according to Kirby.
“The investigation continues to see if he is the suspect,” Kirby said.
No additional information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates on the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.