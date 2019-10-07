Crews searching for missing N.C. teen

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency crews in Stokes County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old North Carolina girl.
Cheyenne Sizemore went missing from her home on South Stokes School Road in Meadows, N.C. Few details about her disappearance have been released, but according to the Stokes County Fire Marshal crews were out searching for Sizemore Sunday night.
Anyone who sees Sizemore or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Stokes County Communications at 1-800-672-2851, 336-593-8130, or 336-593-8139.
