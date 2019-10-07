Crash involving train, semitrailer shuts down Hwy 78 in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Highway 78 is shut down in Dorchester County after a crash involving a train and a semitrailer.
The crash happened near Highway 78 and Mellichamp Road, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Phinney.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the highway is closed in both directions as troopers investigate the collision.
Drivers are being told to use an alternate route.
It is not clear how long it will be before the highway reopens.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
