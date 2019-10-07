Businesses, vendors happy with outcome of Fall Bike Rally

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Fall Bike Week has come and gone once again.
On Monday morning, businesses in Murrells Inlet cleaned up what was left behind from what some called a reasonably successful Fall Rally.
“We had great sales we got to meet so many great people," said Joseph Fuqua, owner of Pop Pop’s Pit BBQ.
For restaurant owners like Fuqua, the sound of motorcycle engines is a welcome sign of business.
“The Spring Rally’s much bigger, but the Fall Rally, it’s great because we had a lot of local people within, say, 100 miles of us come and enjoy this,” said Fuqua.
Expectations were set high, but some said the numbers fell short this year and were on par with last year’s smaller crowd in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
“It was rather hot, very, very humid. So it was a little weaker than expected, but they still came out closer to the weekend and it seemed to be a reasonably successful weekend," said Jamie Keats, owner of Jamin’ Leather.
The motorcycle rally didn’t end without injury.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said there were six crashes involving motorcycles in Horry County alone from Friday through Sunday, and one deadly wreck in Marion County.
Authorities also responded to a stabbing at Murrells Inlet bar SBB Friday night, something Fuqua believes was isolated.
“During the rallies here in Murrells Inlet there’s really never any crime or violence,” said Fuqua.
Business owners said they are already looking forward to next fall, hoping to attract more bikers and bring in more customers.
