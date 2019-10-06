Rain chances return Monday, more cool weather arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers return to kick-off the work week, followed by another drop in temperatures.
The warmest weather this week arrives Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures return to the upper 60s, lower 70s to start the morning. Even with plenty of cloud cover through the day, we’ll take the afternoon highs into the 80s.
Showers are looking likely throughout Monday, especially across Horry and Georgetown County. While an all day rain isn’t expected, the scattered showers will linger into the evening.
A few more showers are possible Tuesday as the cold front moves through the Carolinas. This cold front pushes through into Wednesday but expect plenty of cloud cover to linger through the week.
Temperatures drop by mid-week with afternoon highs returning to the 70s.
