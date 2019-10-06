Multiple injured after Oktoberfest in Los Angeles suburb hit by explosions

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say multiple injuries were reported after a series of utility pole explosions Saturday night at the Old World Village complex in Huntington Beach, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reports.
The explosions were reported about 8 p.m., KTLA says.
Witness Kyle Nelson tells the TV station that he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession coming from the festival.
Fire officials say among those who were injured were patrons of the shopping and dining complex and fire personnel, The Press-Telegram reports.
While a heavy presence of fire and police personnel tended to the injured, hundreds of others attending an Oktoberfest event evacuated the area.
The Press-Telegram says the source of the explosions may have been an electrical transformer.
