Man airlifted to hospital after injuring neck while diving into Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was airlifted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after injuring his neck while diving into the Waccamaw River Sunday, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman.
Eggiman says they received the call around 5:45 p.m. He’s not sure where on the river the incident took place.
A helicopter crew airlifted the man to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Eggiman.
Eggiman said early reports indicated the man was in stable condition.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.