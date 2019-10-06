Horry County employee arrested for reportedly bringing loaded gun through MYR security

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A county employee remains behind bars Sunday after reportedly attempting to bring a loaded gun through airport security.
The information comes via a Horry County Police report. 55-year-old Robert Floyd has been arrested and charged after police say he concealed a loaded hand gun in a backpack, bringing it through a TSA checkpoint at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
According to the report, TSA agents noticed the firearm in Floyd’s bag through the x-ray and immediately called police. Police arrived at MYR around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, and safely disarmed the gun. Floyd was placed under arrest for Violating Horry County Code of Ordinances, Sec. 3-153 Firearms/Weapons/Explosives in an Airport.
A spokesperson with Horry County confirms Floyd is a county employee.
