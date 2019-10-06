First Alert: Cooler temperatures and rain chances stick around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cooler temperatures continue as we begin the second half of the weekend. Similar to Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds will be around the Grand Strand today with a little bit more sunshine at times this afternoon. Highs in the Grand Strand will top out in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As you work further inland, the temperatures will not climb much today. Highs will only reach the lower 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds once again.