First Alert: Cooler temperatures and rain chances stick around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cooler temperatures continue as we begin the second half of the weekend. Similar to Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds will be around the Grand Strand today with a little bit more sunshine at times this afternoon. Highs in the Grand Strand will top out in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As you work further inland, the temperatures will not climb much today. Highs will only reach the lower 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds once again.
As we gain more sunshine throughout the afternoon, we will see the isolated rain chances work back into the forecast. Most of us will stay dry but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out for those who plan to be outdoors enjoying the autumn air.
Scattered rain chances continue as we head into the start of the work week. A few showers and even storms cannot be ruled out for Monday and Tuesday as the temperatures warm with a slight uptick in the humidity. Highs will reach the lower 80s in the Grand Strand and the mid 80s for the inland areas to start the work week.
Another cold front will plan to slide through by the middle of the week, knocking our temperatures back down into the upper 70s for the beaches and the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Pee Dee. Once again, the autumn air continues to last much longer this time. Even looking ahead, next weekend doesn’t look to be too warm at this time. That’s some good news.
