Science with Sean: Pumpkin Volcano

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It began with lattes...and now spread its spicy tentacles into an entire grocery list of yogurt, Oreos, jello, butter, almonds, deordarant, milk, Pop Tarts, mini wheats, Peeps, protein powder and dog shampoo. This week we add one more Basic thing, to the list, as we turn this multi faceted fruit into a spewing volcano.
Ingredients:
One medium to small Pumpkin
Vinegar
Baking Soda
Food Coloring
Dish Soap
Step 1: After the pumpkin is hollowed out, With parent supervision, clean out pumpkin of all seeds. Fill pumpkin with 3/4 full of water.
ProTip: Place pumpkin onto plastic container or tray so that eruption doesn’t cause a big mess.
Step 2: Add 10 drops of food coloring.
Step 3: Add 4-5 drops of dish soap.
Step 4: Add 1/4 cup vinegar.
Step 5: If you’re ready to activate the eruption, pour in 3 tablespoons of baking soda.
Feel free to try this with different size pumpkins. You may need to add more vinegar and baking soda if you have a larger pumpkin.
