Science with Sean: Pumpkin Volcano

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It began with lattes...and now spread its spicy tentacles into an entire grocery list of yogurt, Oreos, jello, butter, almonds, deordarant, milk, Pop Tarts, mini wheats, Peeps, protein powder and dog shampoo. This week we add one more Basic thing, to the list, as we turn this multi faceted fruit into a spewing volcano.