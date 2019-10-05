Science with Sean: Pumpkin Volcano

By Sean Bailey | October 5, 2019 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated October 5 at 8:22 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It began with lattes...and now spread its spicy tentacles into an entire grocery list of yogurt, Oreos, jello, butter, almonds, deordarant, milk, Pop Tarts, mini wheats, Peeps, protein powder and dog shampoo. This week we add one more Basic thing, to the list, as we turn this multi faceted fruit into a spewing volcano.

Pumpkin Volcano
Ingredients:

One medium to small Pumpkin

Vinegar

Baking Soda

Food Coloring

Dish Soap

About 5-10 drops of your favorite color
Step 1: After the pumpkin is hollowed out, With parent supervision, clean out pumpkin of all seeds. Fill pumpkin with 3/4 full of water.

ProTip: Place pumpkin onto plastic container or tray so that eruption doesn’t cause a big mess.

Step 2: Add 10 drops of food coloring.

Step 3: Add 4-5 drops of dish soap.

Step 4: Add 1/4 cup vinegar.

Step 5: If you’re ready to activate the eruption, pour in 3 tablespoons of baking soda.

Start with 3 tablespoons and add more as needed to get it erupting.
Feel free to try this with different size pumpkins. You may need to add more vinegar and baking soda if you have a larger pumpkin.

