Police: Suspect steals over $500 in merchandise from Myrtle Beach drug store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are still searching fro a shoplifting suspect Saturday. The information comes via a City of Myrtle Beach police report.
Employees at the CVS Pharmacy on the 500 block of Kings Highway tell police a suspect entered the store on Friday with sinister motives. Employees say they watched the suspect on surveillance fill up a bag with hundreds of dollars in merchandise before hiding that bag somewhere in the store.
The suspect reportedly left the store before coming back in later that day, retrieving the bag from the hiding spot and leaving the store without paying for it.
Employees tell police the suspect got away in a gold truck that was waiting nearby.
