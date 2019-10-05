One dead, others injured following pair of shootings near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is working two separate shooting Saturday, one with a fatal ending.
According to a press release, FCSO deputies were called to assist a fatal shooting on Colonial Drive in the Town limits of Timmonsville, SC. One person was pronounced dead and another victim receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds at an area hospital.
Officials say investigators are working numerous leads, but at this time no one is in custody.
Approximately three hours later, around 2:00 a..m. on October 5, 2019, deputies responded again to Honda Way near Timmonsville, this time in reference to another gunshot victim. Investigators say they believe that this victim was shot outside the town limits of Timmonsville near the intersection of Peniel Road and West Palmetto Street. This victim is also receiving medical treatment at an area hospital.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones.
