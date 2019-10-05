Officials: Lexington County firefighter died in collision while responding to medical call

Officials identified the firefighter as Paul Quattlebaum. According to the Lexington County Fire Service, Quattlebaum’s unit was sent out to a medical call around 3:30 p.m. Friday when he and his partner noticed a crash near the 5200 block of Fairview Road. Both firefighters stopped to check on those involved in the crash. During that time, officials said Quattlebaum was hit by a semi-truck.