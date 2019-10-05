Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing childhood friend over missing food, MBPD says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars Saturday after a get together with friends to watch football took a violent turn.
The information comes via a City of Myrtle Beach Police report. Officers say upon arriving to the scene, a male victim was holding up his own shirt, ‘soaked in his own blood.’
The victim is identified in the report as 48-year-old Robert Jones.
As Jones is reportedly being transported to the hospital, he tells police that he and a friend, 48-year-old Timothy Lewis, were watching the Rams-Seahawks game on TV before things turned violent.
Jones tells police Lewis yelled at him, claiming he ate some of his food. The duo began to wrestle inside a hotel room on the 100 block of Ocean Boulevard, before stopping briefly. Jones tells police after the altercation, he was outside the room smoking a cigarette when Lewis approached him with a pocket knife in his right hand.
Jones tells police Lewis stabbed him, saying “Your’re lucky I don’t kill you," before running away. Jones reportedly told police he and Lewis had known each other ‘since they were younger.’
Police report apprehending Lewis a short time later and booking him into the Myrtle Beach Jail. Lewis has been charged with assault and attempted murder.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.