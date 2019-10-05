$1M bond set for HS assistant principal accused of sex with student

$1M bond set for HS assistant principal accused of sex with student
By WBTV Web Staff | October 4, 2019 at 9:45 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 11:31 PM

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A $1 million bond has been set for a high school assistant principal in Gaston County who is accused of sex with a student.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office website, 34-year-old Lisa Rothwell is facing several counts of felony sex with a student. Rothwell is listed as an assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School on the school’s website.

Officials at Stuart Cramer High School have not yet provided a statement on Rothwell’s arrest.

Rothwell was booked into jail in Gaston County Friday night around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

