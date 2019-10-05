Franklin Graham comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, is coming to Wilmington Saturday, October 5. Graham will speak at Legion Stadium at 4 p.m.
“We need an awakening in North Carolina—a spiritual revival,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “People across this state and the nation are searching. It is my prayer that during the Tar Heel State Tour thousands of North Carolinians will find the peace and security that comes through faith in Jesus Christ.”
Graham’s visit to Wilmington is part of the Decision America Tar Heel State Tour that includes eight cities. Graham is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville, Greenville, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville during the month of October.
“Wilmington, like other cities, struggles with opioid abuse, poverty, and other issues,” said Dr. Tim Reaves, pastor of Pine Valley United Methodist Church in Wilmington. “We need to hear the message that Franklin is going to bring because it’s the message of Jesus. He’s the only one who can give us the wholeness and peace that we all need.”
Popular Grammy-nominated music artist Jeremy Camp and award-winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian are also traveling with Graham on the Tar Heel State Tour. They will perform live at each event. Camp joined Graham for the Decision America Tour in 2018 when an estimated 120,000 people attended events in California, Oregon and Washington. Agajanian started traveling the world with Billy Graham more than 40 years ago and he has participated in more than 200 events with Franklin Graham.
All events are open and free to the public.
