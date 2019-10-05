AMBER ALERT: SC authorities searching for two children abducted at church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are searching for two children who were abducted from a church in South Carolina Saturday morning.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking for 11-year-old Tommir Toland and 6-year-old Ommira Toland.
According to authorities, Tommy Lee Toland, identified as a non-custodial father, took the children from the Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry, South Carolina at 10 a.m.
“Toland is a registered sex offender, threatened to kill the family and burn the house,” SLED officials said in a statement.
SLED are searching for a grey Honda Accord, 2001, with a green hood and green passenger fender.
If you have any information you are urged to call police immediately.
Tommir Toland is described as 11-years-old, 120 pounds, 5-feet, brown eyes, black hair and was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and yellow shoes.
Ommira Toland is 6-years-old, 50 pounds, 3-feet, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multi-colored pants and black shoes.
Tommy Lee Holand is 43, 5′11″, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say he has tattoos on both arms.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.