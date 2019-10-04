Woman wanted for homicide by child abuse arrested

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman who was wanted for homicide by child abuse is in police custody.
Online records show 29-year-old Stephanie Marie Healey was arrested by Georgetown police and booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
A report from the GPD states a baby girl was born at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 29 at Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died hours later, just after 5 a.m.
Officials with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said the baby tested positive for opiates and cocaine in her system, according to the police report. Healey is listed as the child’s mother.
As of Friday morning, no bail has been set on Healey’s charges.
