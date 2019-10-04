Woman charged after trying to attack man with knife inside Myrtle Beach home, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested Thursday morning after attempting to attack a man with a knife while he was in bed, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Carolyn Jackson Floyd, 54, is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault and battery.
Officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Dunbar Street at around 4:30 a.m. for a burglary call.
The victim said that while he was in bed, Floyd entered the home, took a knife from the kitchen and attempted to assault him with it, according to the report.
Police said the victim did not have any apparent injuries and denied EMS.
According to the report, the victim told police Floyd was not allowed at the property because of previous trespassing warnings.
Floyd is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
