Wilson WR named Week 5 Primetime Performer for dominant effort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After the most competitive competition in 2019 polling, Wilson High senior wideout JaKobe Quillen is the 810 Billiards and Bowling Primetime Performer for week 5.
Quillen snagged 13 catches for a whopping 174 yards and two scores in an emotional win for Wilson over cross-town rival West Florence. The win clinched a city title for the Tigers, the school’s second in just three seasons.
The wideout garnered a total of 2,432 votes, edging out South Florence running back Hahsaun Wilson, who received 2,107 votes. Carolina Forest quarterback Mason Garcia brought home the bronze medal with 47 total votes. The total of 4,586 votes were the most tallied in the 2019 Primetime Performer polling.
Wilson looks to remain undefeated on the season, taking on the Darlington Falcons Friday night.
