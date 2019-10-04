Teen dies in Marlboro County crash involving tractor-trailer, driver charged

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 15-year-old girl died this week following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Marlboro County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the collision happened when the driver of the tractor-trailer turned left from S.C. 38 onto Hickory Grove Road and into the path of a car traveling on S.C. 38 in the Wallace area.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said 15-year-old Emily Paul died Tuesday afternoon following the crash. According to Collins, she was a passenger in the car.
Collins added that the driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.
On Friday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office had a post of condolence to the students of Marlboro County High School on its Facebook page.
“Today the youth of Marlboro County are confused, upset, and hurting over the loss of a precious young life. It’s in these times that we as parents and guardians struggle the most because we know there are no words that take the pain away, no clever hashtags to heal the hurt, and no 10 step plans to make it all better,” the post read in part.
