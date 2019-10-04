Suspect Search: A phone call, a break-in and text messages that just wouldn’t stop

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One victim said he called her then broke into her home. A second suspect has been accused of harassment when the text messages just wouldn’t stop.
Horry County police are trying to find James Antonio Gaddy.
Officers responded in May to 1793 Dixie Court in Loris in reference to a burglary.
The victim said Gaddy called her around 7 a.m. She said she got up about 45 minutes later and thought she heard someone, but thought it was her husband.
When she looked, she said Gaddy was in her home and was going through her dresser drawers. She said she doesn’t believe he stole anything from her home and left before the police arrived.
The victim said Gaddy pried the back door to make entry into the home. Gaddy lives at the end of the road, and goes by the name of “Man.”
He’s charged with second-degree burglary and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.
He’s 33 years old and has a last known address of Dixie Court in Loris.
Horry County police are also looking for Michael Christopher Gurley.
In July, officers responded to Ed Smith Avenue in the Myrtle Beach area for a report of harassment through text messages.
The victim said he fired Gurley, who is an electrician, from his job site. He said he then called the police who banned Gurley from the property and advised Gurley to stop communicating with the victim.
That victim said he and another victim began receiving text messages from Gurley. A total of 30 text messages in a roughly 14 hour period.
Gurley is charged with harassment in the second degree.
He’s 39 years old with a last known address of Pond Shoals Court in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.