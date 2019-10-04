Restaurant Scorecard: Not alerting customers to raw fish got one restaurant into trouble

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If sushi’s on the menu, you have to tell customers it contains raw fish and inspectors uncovered food debris and grease build-up.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Sugami at 4813 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environment Control found improper hot-holding time and temperature for the rice in the rice pot.
They also said they found improper cold-holding temperatures for a variety of foods including eggs, raw chicken, beef, scallops and shrimp.
There were no disclosures on the sushi menu for sushi that contains raw fish.
Inspectors found knives stored in between the make top cooler and the prep table on the cook line. The scoop for rice was also stored in standing water, according to the inspection report.
Inspectors gave Sugami an 88 out of 100.
Next up is El Cerro Grande at 108 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found a spray bottle of oven cleaner not labeled with a common name.
They also said the large make top lid was warped and off the hinges and shelving under tables on the cook line were rusted.
The DHEC report shows the walk-in cooler door had torn gaskets and a warped door and ice was observed around the entrance due to door not closing tightly.
Inspectors found grease build-up on the sides of the equipment. They also discovered food debris and grease around the grills on the cook line.
A leaking faucet was observed at the rinse sink by the dish machine.
The wall behind the drainboard of the three-compartment sink was observed with an exposed cement board.
Inspectors found broken, cracked and misplaced tiles throughout the dish room, dry storage and prep area. Exposed wire for the cement board was also discovered by inspectors.
Inspectors gave El Cerro Grande a 90 out of 100.
A perfect score triple play this week. The 100s go to Hook and Barrel, DoubleTree Myrtle Beach Team Cafe and Palace Restaurant and lounge. All three restaurants are in Myrtle Beach.
