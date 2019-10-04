Police: 3 men wanted for attempted murder considered ‘armed and dangerous’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department needs the community’s help to find three men who are wanted on attempted murder charges.
Police are searching for Franklin McCants Jr., Raekwon Grant and Haussen Moultrie.
Office said the three men are connected to an incident that took place on Tuesday at the intersection of Butts Street and Alex Alford Drive.
Police said the men are considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.