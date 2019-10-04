Police: Man beat victim, stole victim’s car in attempted murder case

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police arrested a man accused of assaulting another person and then stealing from them.
Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to Hillside Drive where they found a victim in the home suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Investigators discovered that the victim’s vehicle was missing and that the suspect, identified as Lloyd Turner, had possibly taken it.
Officers located Turner on Tuesday night while he was driving the victim’s vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police said there was a brief, low-speed chase until Turner stopped on David McLeod Boulevard and officers took him into custody.
Authorities said they learned that Turner had assaulted the victim, took money from the victim and left in the victim’s vehicle.
Turner is charged with attempted murder. He is currently in the Florence County Detention Center.
The case is still under investigation and additional charges may follow.
