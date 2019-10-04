Police: 1 hurt in crash involving Horry County police cruiser in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews have responded to a crash in Conway involving a Horry County police cruiser.
Conway police said the call came around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Country Club Drive and Main Street in front of Horry County’s Emergency Operations Center.
Conway officers are assisting with traffic control while South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates the crash.
Horry County police said their officer was not hurt in the crash, but a person from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly they were hurt.
WMBF News has reached out to the highway patrol to ask how the crash happened.
Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.
