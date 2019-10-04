One Ride III project close to completion; others face a few obstacles

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - There are 14 road construction projects on the Ride III program list, and all are intended to make your commute faster.
The Ride III program got a jump start with surplus funds from the Ride II program and one project is already near completion but some will take longer due to obstacles surrounding them.
The Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Extension is set to be completed by November 30, which will cut driving time for some people but some neighbors are worried about the extra traffic.
“People everywhere around this area are gonna start going through as well, and it makes me nervous to walk my dog with people flying by going 40 when you’re really supposed to go 25,” resident Danica Wagner said.
Carolina Forest Boulevard is expected to be the next project completed after Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Extension.
“It was already originally designed to be four lanes and the right-of-way was there,” Horry County councilman Johnny Vaught said.
But Vaught said other projects may take more time to complete because of obstacles like traffic or a right-of-way getting in the way.
“(Highway) 501 if you look at all the businesses along it and the right-of-way that has to be purchased, lots of utilities that have to be moved and things like that, then it takes longer so it probably won’t be completed until 2021 or 22,” he said.
Vaught said the $89 million Forestbrook Road widening project will also be a tough one to complete.
“Forestbrook is gonna be a nightmare as far as getting a right-of-way for it because if you drive down Forestbrook, particularly the end of it, houses are built right up to the each of Forestbrook," Vaught said. “You’ve got to consider moving utilities, drainage. So Forestbrook will probably be one of the larger projects."
Leaders are expecting to have another surplus after Ride III, and Vaught said if they do, they will have to put together a plan on how to spend it.
“The simplest way to go is probably look at the ones that didn’t make the final cut, look at those first and then allocate funds to those projects,” he said.
