One in custody after apparent stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody following an apparent stabbing Friday morning in Myrtle Beach.
According to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police, officers were called to the area of 1st Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. for reports of a fight. He added police found one person with injuries consistent with stab wounds.
The victim, whose condition has not been released, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The name of the person in custody was not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
