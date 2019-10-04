Myrtle Beach police arrest third man wanted in connection to robbery, kidnapping case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested a third person who they said was involved in a robbery and kidnapping back in May.
Zion Bowens is charged with robbery and kidnapping.
On May 17, a victim told police he was walking near Maple Street when an older man approached him and asked him for a couple of dollars and a cigarette. The victim said he gave the man a cigarette and continue walking toward 4th Avenue North and North Myrtle Street when two suspects pushed him on the ground.
The police report states that one of the suspects placed a knee on the victim’s back and took his wallet from his back pocket.
“The offenders stated to the victim that if he got back up another offender would shoot him,” according to the police report.
The suspects ran off, but the victim was able to positively identify them.
Jamario Stevenson and Jermaine Mouzon were also arrested and charged in the case.
