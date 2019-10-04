MYR to host large-scale emergency response training this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – This is only a drill.
The Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting a large-scale emergency response training on Saturday, Oct. 5, to evaluate and enhance the airport’s emergency plans, capabilities and coordination with outside agencies, according to a press release.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to conduct a full-scale exercise every three years. This year’s event will include approximately 150 people, including airport employees, firefighters, paramedics, regional medical examiners, airline employees and emergency responders from surrounding jurisdictions, the release stated.
The training will simulate a large-scale response to an aircraft incident on the airfield. It will test the airport and responders on incident management, firefighting operations, triage and hospital transport, reunification and communication. There will be no public access to the exercise area during the event.
“The airport’s top priority is the safety of its passengers and employees. Conducting a comprehensive training exercise enables us to keep our response skills sharp and continuously improve our emergency response plans,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports.
