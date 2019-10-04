Motorcycle crash snarls traffic in Conway; two taken to hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday morning in Conway.
According to a post on the Conway Police Department’s Facebook page, the accident is in front of the Chick-fil-A on Church Street.
One other vehicle was also involved in the crash. Officials say two people on the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital with injuries.
“Church Street is still open, but traffic is moving slowly. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until officers clear the scene,” the post states.
