Motion made to eliminate wetlands from certain Horry Co. development zonings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Building new neighborhoods on wetlands has become a controversial issue across Horry CountY and many have spoken out saying it puts homes in danger of flooding.
But now some county leaders want to change where developers can build.
Thirty-seven percent of Horry County is considered to be wetlands.
Currently, developers can build over a percentage of wetlands when constructing a neighborhood, but this could all change after hundreds of people have spoken to county leaders about flooding issues.
This change comes after Horry County councilmember Harold Worley said it was time to get the ball rolling in the right direction when it comes to developments.
“I think the time has probably come that we need to exclude wetlands from the CFA application. It’s something I think we need to move forward on. We’ve talked about it and talked about it and I think it’s time that we at least do that,” Worley said.
All councilmembers voted in favor of this motion.
But what happens next? The director of planning and zoning, David Schwerd, said this will be a straightforward process.
“Staff has already drafted the ordinance, it’s done. But we have to notice for a public hearing, so our next available planning commission meeting will be the meeting in November," Schwerd said.
After the planning commission public hearing it will go in front of the Infrastructure and Regulations Committee and then to the council for three readings.
“On CFA zoning it would have a big impact because a significant amount of the proposals that are presented to county council and planning commission currently have the entire CFA track with a 3 unit per acre multi-density including those areas that are wetlands and floodplains," Schwerd said.
When it comes to future developments, how would this impact homebuyers and residents?
“It would eliminate the amount of density that somebody on says Highway 90 or Highway 57 because previously people were taking advantage of the wetlands which they could build on anyway to build more houses on the uplands,” Schwerd said.
In the Horry County Envision 2025 plan, it says wetlands are essential components of the landscape and have several functions.
One of which is flood hazard reduction.
Some hope by not building on wetlands, this could help control the flooding that is being seen across the county.
“These are very natural sensitive buffers with highly permeable lands that absorb rainfall as well as slows runoff to nearby streams and swamps and naturally that decreases our flood risks.”
Schwerd said it could be January or February before this could be approved.
