Microbrewery coming to Myrtle Beach’s arts and innovation district

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A microbrewery is one of two new businesses that are planned for the arts and innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach.
According to a press release, the Myrtle Beach City Council will consider the sale of 819 N. Kings Hwy., during the Oct. 8 meeting. The two-story building fronts on Nance Plaza, just north of where Mashburn Construction previously announced plans to restore and occupy a historic downtown building.
Grand Strand Brewing Company, a new microbrewery, will occupy the first floor of the building, the release stated. The second floor will be home to The Maker Exchange, a creative space for community events, art classes and more. The businesses’ goal is to be open by summer 2020 in newly renovated space.
According to the release, Grand Strand Brewing Company will produce a variety of handmade beers which will be available in the taproom on the first floor of the property. Plans ultimately call for a small, commercial kitchen on site where local chefs and restaurants can prepare food to pair with the craft beer selection.
The Maker Exchange will be owned and operated by Lauren Riddei, an interior designer, and Kendall Seagroves, a graphic designer. They will transform the second floor into 7,000 square feet of event space, including two flexible conference rooms and a catering prep kitchen. The site will host weddings, special events, artisan pop-up classes, community workshops and other gatherings, all under one roof.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.