Man accused of selling drugs in parking lot of N.C. county fair

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a man who they said was selling drugs in a place where children and families go to have fun.
Drug Enforcement Division Investigators received information that someone was selling drugs in the parking lot at the Robeson County Fair in Lumberton.
Authorities approached a 2007 BMW that was being driven by 31-year-old Anthony Hawkins. They said that while they were talking to Hawkins, they saw a plastic bag containing oxycodone pills.
Investigators searched their vehicle and seized cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone pills, alprazolam pills and drug paraphernalia.
Hawkins was arrested and faces several charges including trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug vehicle.
He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.