Leader unveils plans for memorial honoring fallen first responders in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new memorial will be built in downtown Florence to honor first responders who gave their lives while protecting others.
Florence County Council Chair Waymon Mumford announced plans for the memorial during an event to honor those who were killed or hurt during an ambush in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
Mumford said the memorial will be on the grand lawn of the new Florence County Judicial Center.
“The Florence County Service Memorial will be dedicated to those men and women who have given their lives in service of our great county,” Mumford said. “It’ll help us remember the great sacrifices made on a daily basis by EMS, fire and police.”
It will memorialize those who have lost their lives while making the ultimate sacrifice for citizens in the county. It will feature a granite top with an eternal flame, a water feature, seating and space for community gatherings.
The memorial is expected to cost between $750,000 and $900,000.
The county will work with local charities, organizations and community members to help raise money for the project. Mumford said several organizations have already stepped forward to help with the cost of the memorial.
