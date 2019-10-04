‘It was really like a war zone': Remembering Hurricane Hugo’s impact to the Pee Dee

“Trees were falling so bad that in the middle of the storm, I had to get on the radio and get the deputies to find an open parking lot somewhere to hunker down in until it passed to keep from getting hit by a tree because there were that many trees falling all over the county," Barnes said. "It was just devastating. I went up in a helicopter the day after the hurricane to kind of look at the damage around the county and it was really like a war zone from the trees and buildings that were destroyed.”