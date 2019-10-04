GCSO: Tools, knives, fishing equipment taken in marina theft; 2 arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are in custody after deputies said they broke into the Georgetown Landing Marina.
Charles Cribb Jr., 41, of Georgetown and Stanley Jordan, 33, of Andrews were arrested on Thursday.
Deputies said they took tools, knives and fishing equipment from the marina last week.
Cribb is charged with petit or simple larceny, entering premises after warning and malicious injury to property. He also faces a stolen good charge after deputies said he was connected to a stolen trailer case.
Jordan is charged with petit larceny, trespassing and malicious injury to property.
Both are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting their bond hearing.
