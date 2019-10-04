Fall-like weather returns for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The record heat comes to an end as a cold front ushers in cooler weather for the weekend.
Another round of record temperatures Friday as most spots climbed well into the 90s. The cold front will move through overnight, bringing in much cooler weather to kick off the weekend. We’ll start Saturday morning in the upper 60s and only top out in the middle 70s through the afternoon.
Expect a lot of cloud cover Saturday, with even some areas of light rain and mist. We’ll catch a few more breaks in the clouds through Sunday.
Temperatures will warm a bit on Sunday but still remain much cooler than what we’ve seen recently. Afternoon highs hold in the 70s along the Grand Strand, climbing into the middle 80s in Florence.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.