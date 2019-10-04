2 in custody following chase, crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase ended in a crash Thursday night in Georgetown.
Georgetown police Capt. Nelson Brown said the chase was initiated the South Carolina Highway Patrol and made its way into the city.
Brown said the car crashed at Queen and Church streets where two people were taken into custody. He also said that drugs were found inside the car.
WMBF News has reached out to highway patrol to find out where and why the chase started.
We’re also working to find out the names of the people taken into custody.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.