Cocaine, pot, oxycodone, firearm seized during Robeson Co. drug bust; three arrested
Left: Willie Melvin; Center: Jerry Morgan; Right: Centelle Richardson (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | October 4, 2019 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 4:01 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people were arrested on drug charges in Robeson County after a search warrant was executed.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Jerry Lamont Morgan and 59-year-old Willie Melvin, both of Lumber Bridge, were each arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested was 21-year-old Centelle Khadaz Richardson, of Shannon. He was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to a ½ ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and resist, delay and obstructing an officer.

Morgan and Melvin were each placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, while Richardson was booked under a $2,500 secured bond, the release stated.

On Thursday, RCSO deputies, drug enforcement division investigators and SWAT team operators executed a search warrant at 171 Strawberry Lane in Lumber Bridge.

During the course of the search, a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone pills and a firearm were located and seized.

