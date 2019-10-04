Carolina True Crime: The tragic life and death of Erica Parsons

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Almost six years to the day that she was first reported missing, young Erica Parsons’ adoptive mother pleaded guilty to the child’s murder.
While Erica Parsons’ disappearance wasn’t reported to police until July 30, 2013, she had actually been missing from the family home since sometime in November or December of 2011.
In this edition of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News dives into the tragedy surrounding this little girl and the case against her adoptive parents.
